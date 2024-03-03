Rahul Gandhi claims India behind Pakistan in key metric, says 'Narendra Modi finished...'

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi finished small businesses with his government's big-ticket decisions like demonetisation and the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST). Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said due to Modi's policies, India has more unemployment than Bangladesh, Bhutan and Pakistan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Dholpur on Saturday. (AICC file photo)

“Today, there is the maximum unemployment in the country in the last 40 years. India has double the unemployment as compared to Pakistan. We have more unemployed youth than Bangladesh and Bhutan because Narendra Modi has finished small businesses by demonetization and implementing GST,” Rahul Gandhi claimed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He also addressed a gathering in Mohana.

"During our previous yatra, people told us that 'you have walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir but what about the other states - West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and northeast states?' That's why we started our second yatra and added the word 'nyay' to it," he said.

Rahul Gandhi spoke to ex-servicemen and Agniveers in Gwalior on Sunday morning as his Yatra entered the 50th day.

The yatra will take a pause on Sunday as Gandhi will participate in the opposition INDIA bloc's rally in Bihar capital Patna later in the day.

The yatra will resume in MP on Monday and pass through Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam districts of the state.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre on X

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Centre is making Indian Railways' policies keeping the rich people in mind.

"Amidst a 10 per cent increase in fare every year, loot in the name of dynamic fare, rising cancellation charges and expensive platform tickets, people are being lured by showing them a picture of an 'elite train' that the poor cannot even set foot on," the former Congress chief said.

"To increase the number of AC coaches, the number of general coaches is being reduced. Not only labourers and farmers but also students and service class people travel in these (general) coaches. The production of AC coaches has also been increased to three times that of normal coaches. In fact, ending the tradition of presenting the Railway Budget separately was a conspiracy to hide these exploits," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI