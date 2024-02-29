 Rahul Gandhi interacts with IT professionals during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Rahul Gandhi interacts with IT professionals during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi interacts with IT professionals during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

ByAkshita Kumari
Feb 29, 2024 02:26 PM IST

The professionals, from various states across the country and working at organisations such as Google, KPMG and Deloitte, joined Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday interacted with a group of IT professionals on employment and disparity within the country’s economy, while highlighting the importance of Artificial Intelligence, Unicorns, and Tech Policy.

Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Amethi on February 19. (PTI Photo)
Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Amethi on February 19. (PTI Photo)

In a YouTube video, he’s seen speaking on several topics, including AI capabilities of India, building a democratic production economy focused on creating jobs, augmenting production centers by connecting technology networks, policy and regulatory concerns of the tech industry, among other things.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The professionals, from various states across the country and working at organisations such as Google, KPMG and Deloitte, joined Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh. “Our biggest networks are not connected at all. You guys are a tiny network. You are one percent of the county. You are not connected to anything else,” Gandhi said.

Talking about networking, he said, “Today, most Indians do not have access to the opportunities and progress that only a few enjoy. We need to reimagine development and technology so that we create an economy that doesn’t leave 90% of our population behind.”

“These networks are not just physical. There are caste networks, business networks, and agriculture networks in India,” he said.

Gandhi stressed that technology must include all Indians in the development process by bringing disconnected networks together.

Highlighting challenges faced by farmers and the MSME sector, Gandhi said, “On one hand, our primary producers, India’s farmers are being harassed and denied their right to a minimum income, while on the other, the second level of production, - the MSMEs - suffer the burden of a poorly planned GST and the monopoly of crony capitalists.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Himachal Pradesh News Live, Sheikh Shahjahan along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On