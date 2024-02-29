Rahul Gandhi interacts with IT professionals during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday interacted with a group of IT professionals on employment and disparity within the country’s economy, while highlighting the importance of Artificial Intelligence, Unicorns, and Tech Policy. Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Amethi on February 19. (PTI Photo)

In a YouTube video, he’s seen speaking on several topics, including AI capabilities of India, building a democratic production economy focused on creating jobs, augmenting production centers by connecting technology networks, policy and regulatory concerns of the tech industry, among other things.

The professionals, from various states across the country and working at organisations such as Google, KPMG and Deloitte, joined Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh. “Our biggest networks are not connected at all. You guys are a tiny network. You are one percent of the county. You are not connected to anything else,” Gandhi said.

Talking about networking, he said, “Today, most Indians do not have access to the opportunities and progress that only a few enjoy. We need to reimagine development and technology so that we create an economy that doesn’t leave 90% of our population behind.”

“These networks are not just physical. There are caste networks, business networks, and agriculture networks in India,” he said.

Gandhi stressed that technology must include all Indians in the development process by bringing disconnected networks together.

Highlighting challenges faced by farmers and the MSME sector, Gandhi said, “On one hand, our primary producers, India’s farmers are being harassed and denied their right to a minimum income, while on the other, the second level of production, - the MSMEs - suffer the burden of a poorly planned GST and the monopoly of crony capitalists.”