'Go all out, win': PM Modi's message to ministers at Viksit Bharat 2047 meet | 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a day-long meeting with his Council of Ministers on the vision document for Viksit Bharat 2047. The meeting comes a day after the party announced the first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha election in 2024. The Viksit Bharat vision document is steps ahead of the election as it is said to be a detailed roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047 -- 100 years of Independence, with the NDA certain of getting a third term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI )

At the meeting, Narendra Modi asked his minister to go all out to win people's support during the election. "We will meet again after winning (polls)," Modi was quoted as saying in the meeting, PTI reported.

What is Viksit Bharat 2047: 10 points

1. At a media conclave, PM Modi recently said he has already prepared a roadmap for the coming five years which will be a period of landmark decisions. India will become the third largest economy in the world in the NDA's third term, PM Modi promised.

2. In the first step of the roadmap, there is a 100-day agenda for the new government. At Sunday's meeting, the immediate steps that will be implemented quickly after the new government is formed were discussed.

3. Viksit Bharat is a document prepared for the last two years taking input from all ministries. The ministries -- to prepare this roadmap -- consulted with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations etc, news agency PTI reported citing government sources.

4. Viksit Bharat 2047 is a result of more than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars accommodating the suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths, PTI reported.

5. What are the wide goals of Viksit Bharat 2047? Economic growth, sustainable development goals, ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure and social welfare are the visions of the document.

6. At Sunday's meeting -- which could be the last meeting before the election -- the ministers brainstormed over the goals. Several presentations were made during the meeting. “We will meet again after winning (polls),” PM Modi said.

7. PM Modi told his ministers to go all out to win people's support during the polls.

8. What was PM Modi's brief for Viksit Bharat 2047? Plans that are clearly defined, measurable and actionable.

9. Though the vision document is ideas submitted by the ministries separately, Viksit Bharat 2047 adopts a whole-government approach.

10. For the election, Narendra Modi has set a target of 370 seats for the BJP alone and '400 paar' for NDA. At a rally in Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister said it would be possible if every BJP worker ensured 370 more votes in each booth.

(With PTI inputs)