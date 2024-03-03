 PM Modi brainstorms in 'Viksit Bharat 2047' session with council of ministers | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
PM Modi brainstorms in 'Viksit Bharat 2047' session with council of ministers

PM Modi brainstorms in 'Viksit Bharat 2047' session with council of ministers

PTI |
Mar 03, 2024 08:15 PM IST

Government sources said a 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in May was deliberated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a day-long meeting of his Council of Ministers as they brainstormed over the vision document for "Viksit Bharat: 2047" and a detailed action plan for the next five years.

PM Modi with his council of ministers.
PM Modi with his council of ministers.

Government sources said a 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in May was deliberated upon during the meeting for its quick implementation.

They said the roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" is a result of more than two years of intensive preparation and involved a "whole of government" approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youths for inputs.

"More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received," one official said.

The roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points, the sources said, adding that its goals include areas such as economic growth, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure and social welfare.

Several ministries articulated their ideas in the meeting, which is likely to be the last such get-together before the Lok Sabha polls are announced.

