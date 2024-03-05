INDIA bloc members condemn ally A Raja for 'Jai Sri Ram is chi' remark

New Delhi: The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday condemned controversial remarks made by their INDIA bloc ally DMK's MP, A Raja, saying they believe in Lord Ram. DMK MP A Raja made the remarks in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. (file photo)

A Raja, in a purported speech shared by the BJP, said India is not a nation but a subcontinent. He allegedly called himself an enemy of Lord Ram.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate condemned A Raja's remark.

"I 100 percent disagree with his remarks. From this platform, I condemn such a statement. I believe Ram belongs to everyone and is all encompassing," she said.

She said Lord Ram is above communities.

"I believe that Ram, who was called Imam-e-Hind, is above communities, religions and castes. Ram is an ideal of living life. Ram is dignity, Ram is ethics, Ram is love. I completely condemn this statement, it could be his (Raja's) statement, I do not support it. I condemn it and I think people should exercise restraint while talking," she said at a press conference.

Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey said the INDIA bloc condemns the statement.

"A Rajaji, you don't believe in Lord Ram or Baba Sahib Ambedkar or the Constitution or the country's unity and integrity. Then what do you believe in? MK Stalin ji should stop such people. The INDIA alliance condemns A Raja's statement," he added.

BJP slams A Raja

BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad said the DMK leader's remark displayed "Maoist ideology".

He asked Congress leaders if they supported this remark.

“Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra), Mallikarjun Kharge, do you consider it (Raja’s remarks) right?” he asked.

He claimed insulting India’s ethos publicly, humiliating Hindu gods, and questioning the very idea of India has become the hallmark of the political agenda of the INDIA bloc.

“Please do not insult Hindu sentiment in such a way, do not embarrass Hindu faith like this,” Prasad said, adding, “We respect all faiths. This is the Indian ‘sanskar’ from Rig Veda which says that ‘truth is one, paths may be different."

What A Raja said?

A Raja made the speech on March 4 in Madurai district.

"India is not a nation but a subcontinent. What’s the reason?” Raja asked. “Here, Tamil is one nation and one country. Malayalam is one language, one nation and one country. Oriya is a nation, a language and a country. All these nations make up India. So, India is not a country, it is a subcontinent. There are so many traditions and cultures. If you come to Tamil Nadu, there’s a culture. In Kerala, there’s another culture. In Delhi, there’s another culture. In Oriya, there’s another culture. Why in Manipur, as RS Bharathi said, they eat dog meat. Yes, it is true, they eat. That’s a culture. There’s nothing wrong. It’s all in our mind," A Raja said in the speech.

"If you say this is God. If this is your Jai Sri Ram, if this is your Bharat Mata Ki Jai, we will never accept that Jai Sri Ram and Bharat Mata. Tamil Nadu won’t accept. You go and tell, we’re enemies of Lord Ram. I don’t have faith in Ramayana, and Lord Ram. If you say that in the name of the Ramayana is human harmony, where four brothers are born as siblings, one Kuravar as brother, one Hunter as brother, another monkey as another brother, another monkey as the 6th brother, then your Jai Sri Ram is Chi! Idiots!," he added.

With inputs from ANI