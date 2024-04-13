 Watch: PM Modi turns gamer ‘NaMo OP’, plays virtual reality games | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Watch: PM Modi turns gamer ‘NaMo OP’, plays virtual reality games

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed several issues related to gaming industry with India's top gamers in an interaction at his residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with top gamers of India on a host of issues related to the gaming industry.

In a 32-minute video shared on the prime minister's YouTube channel, gamers Tirth Mehta, Payal Dhare, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Ganesh Gangadhar can be seen engaged in a candid conversation.

During the interaction, gamer Animesh Agarwal said that the govermment should recognise eports and gaming as a mainstream sport. “It is a skill-based gaming and does not involve gambling. Once it is established and understood by all government bodies including those involved in financial transactions, it will be really beneficial. Like you said, the industry does not need a regulation. We should let it grow freely. With a little push, the industry will be ready,” he said.

Prime minister replied,"It (esports and gaming) does not require any regulation. It must remain free, only then it will boom."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries hands at gaming during his interaction with India's top gamers.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries hands at gaming during his interaction with India's top gamers.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)



“How do you deal with the conflict between gaming and gambling?" PM Modi asked the gamers present in the interaction.

Tirth Mehta, the gamer from Kutch in Gujarat, said,"People feel that we play games for passing time. We play games that are really different from the others, but people think they are easy as ludo. But that's not true. We play games that are complex as chess that demand mental and physical skills.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

On what are the do's and don'ts, Anshu Bisht said,"If someone wants to achieve the level of gamer success as me, I advise them to follow my life path. I followed my passion for gaming with college and also starting my job. I didn't abandon other aspects of my life to solely focus on gaming."

Payal Dhare, the only female gamer present in the interaction, said,"There are two categories in gaming and esports. In esports you compete against each other. In content creation, we make interactive videos around gaming that people really enjoy."

Towards the end of the interaction, PM Modi donned a virtual headset and tried his hands at gaming.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Watch: PM Modi turns gamer ‘NaMo OP’, plays virtual reality games
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On