Watch | 'Superb, try with millets...': PM shares video of Bill Gates making roti

Updated on Feb 04, 2023 02:46 PM IST

The video begins with the chef Eitan Bernath introducing the tech billionaire. Bernath then demonstrates how to make a roti from scratch. The video shows Gates attempting to make a roti and it finishes with the two eating it with a helping of ghee.

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video of Microsoft founder Bill Gates making a roti. Gates joined celebrity chef Eitan Bernath, who spoke about his trip to Bihar. Modi shared the video on Instagram and tagged Gates, and also pitched for the use of millets, calling it 'the latest trend in India'. "Superb!" he said,"Latest trend in India is millets, which are known for being healthy. There are many millet dishes too which you can try making."

Bernath then demonstrates how to make a roti from scratch. The video shows Gates attempting to make a roti and it finishes with the two eating it with a helping of ghee.

In December - during the winter session of Parliament - the government organised a millet-themed lunch for all MPs. The lunch was attended by the prime minister and his cabinet, as also other party leaders, including newly-elected Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

"As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets... attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. Good to see participation from across party lines," Modi tweeted and shared photos of the lunch in Parliament.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the delicacies that were prepared during that lunch included a khichdi made out of millet, ragi dosa and roti, jowar roti, haldi sabji, bajra, and churma. Desserts included a bajra kheer and bajra cake.

The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of the Millet (IYoM).

The government had notified millet as a nutritious-cereal in April 2018 and millet has also been included in the Poshan Mission campaign. Millets are seen as the most under-utilised of grains in India and are packed with nutrition and protein, as well as being gluten-free.

