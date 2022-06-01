‘We are not your enemies’, says Manipur CM as 14 militants lay down arms

IMPHAL: Fourteen cadres of a militant outfit operating in Manipur on Wednesday laid down arms before chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh in what is called as a ‘Homecoming ceremony’ organised at the banquet hall of 1st Manipur Rifles battalion in Imphal.

The cadres belonging to the United Tribal Liberation Army (James) with its chairman Tonthang Singsit handed over seven rifles and three small arms along with one Chinese hand grenade, 18 gelatin sticks, 18 detonators and assorted ammunition.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Biren Singh said that violence cannot bring a lasting solution and appealed to all the people who have taken such a path to return to the mainstream and lead a normal life.

“Union home minister Amit Shah had already announced that except those who were involved in heinous crime, everyone should be exempted from any kind of case or FIRs so that they can lead a normal life,” he said.

“It is time to come forward and negotiate with the government of India. Trust me, believe us, we’re not your enemies. You are all our people,” he added.

There will be development only when there is peace, he said adding that in the last 5 years, the state has witnessed a rapid growth in development in various fields due to improvement in law and order. The state will be able to cope with other states only when there is inclusive development, he added.

Referring to the rehabilitation scheme for the surrendered militants in the Northeast state, which was revised in 2018, he said that people who have surrendered and laid down their weapons can avail benefits under the scheme, which includes a one-time financial grant of ₹4 lakhs to each surrendered cadre and a monthly stipend of ₹6,000 per person for three years.

They will be given time to wean in a rehabilitation centre for three years and will also get a chance to take up vocational training on any skills of their choice.

In March last year, 20 rebels from different militant outfits including 16 belonging to Thadou People’s Liberation Army laid down arms before the government.

Since 2005, 681 militants have been approved for rehabilitation and out of these, 638 persons completed rehabilitation and returned to their normal lives. As of now, 43 persons are undergoing rehabilitation and vocational training.

Ministers L Sushindro (Consumers affairs), Letpao Haokip (Tribal affairs), Nemcha Kipgen (Cooperation) and Kh Vashum (Animal husbandry), 12 MLAs, chief secretary, DGP and various top civil, police and military officials were present in the homecoming ceremony.