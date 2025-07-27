‘We are ruined, Hinjewadi IT Park moving out of Maharashtra’: Ajit Pawar’s angry outburst goes viral

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s sharp remarks during a visit to Pimpri-Chinchwad have sparked political debate, after he claimed that Pune’s Hinjewadi IT Park is gradually shifting to cities outside Maharashtra. A video clip of Pawar expressing frustration over local governance issues has gone viral on social media.

While speaking to Ganesh Jambhulkar, a local sarpanch, during an early morning inspection, Pawar warned that the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi was losing ground to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

“We are finished. The entire Hinjewadi IT Park is relocating, leaving Pune and Maharashtra for Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Is anyone even bothered?” said Pawar, who is also Pune’s guardian minister.

The remarks were made during a surprise visit to areas around the IT park, which took place around 6 am, where Pawar reviewed complaints related to waterlogging and other civic problems across several areas in Pimpri Chinchwad.

As Jambhulkar raised concerns in front of the media, Pawar responded curtly, saying, “Temples get submerged when dams are built. Say what you want — I’ll listen — but I will act as I see fit.”

He also expressed frustration at the need for such early morning inspections and said the situation demanded tough decisions. “Why do I need to come here at six in the morning? This can’t continue — strong steps must be taken,” he said, asking media persons to turn off their cameras.

Subsequently, the Deputy CM took to the microblogging site X, sharing footage of his visit from early in the day, writing, “Change is coming, every problem of Puneites will be solved..!”

This was Pawar’s second visit to Hinjewadi within a week, after locals, mostly comprising the IT workforce, had complained about poor infrastructure leading to frequent waterlogging, traffic snarls, and power cuts. Even the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had held a meeting earlier this month, assuring a quick solution to the problems faced by locals.

The Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi, developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), spans over 2,800 acres. It is home to over 200 firms and contributes over 60 per cent of Maharashtra’s IT export.

Pawar’s remarks have triggered questions about the state’s ability to retain major investments in its tech sector, as opposition has previously claimed that IT companies are leaving Hinjewadi park. Last year in June, Hinjewadi Industries Association (HIA) had claimed that 37 IT companies had moved out of Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park because of a lack of basic infrastructure.