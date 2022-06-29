Uddhav Thackeray resigns: 'We have lost a decent, sensitive CM', says Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra lost a 'sensitive, decent chief minister' Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Wednesday night shortly after Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Thackeray quit hours before his Maha Vikas Aghadi government was to face a floor test it would likely have lost. Raut - who has led the Sena and MVA's charge against Eknath Shinde and his rebels - said Uddhav Thackeray had stepped down gracefully.

"Uddhav Thackeray resigned very politely. We have lost a sensitive, decent chief minister. Raut tweeted, adding, "History is witness (to the fact) that cheating doesn't end well."

Raut also warned his and the Sena's rivals Thackeray would return as a winner. "

We can be beaten with sticks... we can be sent to jail... but we will keep Balasaheb's Shiv Sena burning," Raut signed off.

Raut took a swipe at the governor earlier on Wednesday, denouncing his floor test order as 'faster than the Rafale jets purchased by [prime minister] Modi.'

Wednesday was marked by drama from Assam - where the rebels stayed for a week before leaving for Goa - to Mumbai - where governor BS Koshyari ordered the floor test - and to Delhi - where the Supreme Court had the final say.

A little after 9 pm the top court said it would not prevent the floor test ordered by the Maharashtra governor despite strenuous objections by Uddhav's lawyer.

That prompted an immediate reaction from the Sena leader, who, less than an hour later, said he would resigned as chief minister and MLC.

Thackeray declared he had no interest in the 'numbers game' and had one final emotional message for the rebel leaders.

"Who are you angry with? Me? Congress or Nationalist Congress Party (the other two members of the MVA)? Rather than going to Surat and speaking up, you should have come to me at Matoshree," he reproached them.

