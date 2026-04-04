‘We just want answers’: AI171 crash victims’ families write to PM Modi for black box data
Nearly ten months after the tragic Air India AI171 crash, bereaved families have written a letter and urged PM Modi to release the vital black box data.
Nearly ten months after the devastating Air India AI171 crash, families of those who lost their lives have directly appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking one thing above all else: answers. In a letter sent on Saturday, around 30 bereaved families from Gujarat urged the Prime Minister to ensure the release of the aircraft’s Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and black box data, saying they deserve to know what really caused the tragedy.
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The Boeing 787-8 aircraft, flying from Ahmedabad to London, had crashed minutes after take-off on June 12, 2025, slamming into a medical college hostel complex and erupting in flames. The disaster claimed 260 lives, including 241 passengers and crew members, and 19 people on the ground. Despite a preliminary report being submitted last year, families said the lack of clear answers has only deepened their grief, as per a report by news agency PTI.
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“My home feels completely empty now… We don't want money, we just want to know what happened,” said Nilesh Purohit, who lost his 24-year-old son in the crash. Echoing similar sentiments, families have asked that if the data cannot be made public, it should at least be shared with them privately. Copies of the letter have also been sent to aviation authorities, including the AAIB and DGCA, as well as Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the report noted.
Beyond the demand for transparency, families have also flagged ongoing struggles, from difficulty accessing personal belongings of victims to poor communication from authorities. Kinjal Patel, who lost her mother in the crash, said the website created by the airline for kin of the victims to retrieve their belongings was not user-friendly. "There are over 25,000 items listed, but the images are unclear. It's almost impossible to find anything," she said, as quoted by PTI.
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Some described the process as overwhelming and insensitive, especially for those unfamiliar with digital systems. “There is only one email ID, and responses take upto 15 days. Many people in villages don't even know how to use email,” Romin Vora, who lost three family members – his mother, brother, and daughter – said.
Air India has not responded to this letter as of yet.
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More