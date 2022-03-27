Weather alert: Heatwave in several states for next 5 days, predicts IMD

There will be no respite from the unprecedented dry spell for the people in north India any time soon as the Meteorological department has predicted a heatwave over many parts of the country, including northwest central and western parts, over the next four to five days. Some parts of north and west India are already experiencing high temperatures with the early arrival of summer.

According to the IMD, the heatwave will prevail over several regions in the country, including the Saurashtra-Kutch region, between March 27 and 31.

The maximum temperature in Delhi may touch 39 degree Celsius by March 28, the IMD said. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 20.1 degree Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, on Saturday. The humidity level was at 56 per cent at 8.30 am, the weather department said.

The city’s air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category (AQI 195) at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The IMD predictions:

March 27 (Sunday): Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some parts is very likely over west Rajasthan, in isolated pockets over Gujarat, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

On Saturday, after a brief respite, the heatwave condition revived in many parts of Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 42.1 degree Celsius reported in its Banswara district. The IMD has issued a warning of a heatwave at many places in the coming days. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Center, the maximum temperature was recorded above 40 degree Celsius at many places. It was 41.8 degree Celsius in Barmer, 41.3 degree Celsius in Dungarpur, 41.1 degree Celsius in Jalore, 40.8 degree Celsius in Phalodi, 40.3 degree Celsius in Sirohi and 40.0 degree Celsius in Bikaner. The department also issued a yellow alert for hot winds at some places in Barmer, Jaisalmer and Jalore districts of the state on Sunday.

March 28 (Monday): Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some parts is very likely over west Rajasthan and heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Gujarat.

There will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius over most parts of Northwest and Central India during the next four days, according to the weather office

March 29 (Tuesday): Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some parts is very likely over west Rajasthan and heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Punjab, south Haryana, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat.

March 30 (Wednesday): Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some parts is likely over west Rajasthan and heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over south Punjab, south Haryana, southeast Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada.

March 31 (Thursday): Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets is likely over south Punjab, south Haryana, southeast Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada.

Rain predicted

The weathermen have also issued rainfall alert for northeast and south peninsular India in the next five days. According to the IMD, light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall has been forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. Additionally, isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also on the cards over the region during the next two days.

