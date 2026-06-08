Heavy rain alerts in Kerala; more showers likely in Delhi as Southwest monsoon advances

Heavy rains lashed parts of Kerala on Monday as the southwest monsoon remained active over the state, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue orange and yellow alerts for several districts. Commuters move amid rain, at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari, Kerala, Thursday, June 4, 2026. The southwest monsoon set over Kerala. (PTI Image)

The IMD issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday, warning of isolated very heavy rainfall ranging between 11 cm and 20 cm, news agency PTI reported.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad.

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For Tuesday, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. A yellow alert will remain in effect for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad.

Monsoon advances further Meanwhile, the IMD said the southwest monsoon has advanced further into parts of the west-central and entire northeast Bay of Bengal, as well as some additional areas of the northwest Bay of Bengal.

The monsoon has also covered the whole of Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, and has extended into parts of Tripura, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh as of June 7.

The IMD added that conditions remain favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, as well as some areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, over the next three to four days.

During the same period, the monsoon is likely to cover remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and the northeastern states, and extend into parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

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Weather across India In northwest India, rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir–Ladakh–Gilgit-Baltistan–Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand this week. Rain is also forecast over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh between June 11 and 13.

Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive rainfall between June 10 and 13, while Rajasthan is expected to receive rain between June 8 and 10.

In central India, several parts are likely to witness rainfall over the coming week, with the IMD forecasting scattered showers across Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and western Madhya Pradesh between June 8 and 13. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also likely in some areas.

In east India, rainfall is expected across parts of the region over the coming days, the IMD said. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, along with West Bengal and Sikkim, are likely to receive rainfall between June 8 and 13. West Bengal may see rainfall on June 10 and 11, while Jharkhand is likely to experience rain between June 12 and 13.

In northeast India, widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura this week. Winds may also reach speeds of 40–60 kmph.

Heatwave and hot conditions likely in parts of India While several regions are expected to receive rain and strong winds, the IMD has also warned of hot and humid conditions in Odisha between June 7 and 9. Similar conditions are likely in Konkan and Goa on June 8. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may also experience hot and humid weather on June 9.

The IMD has further forecast heatwave conditions across several regions over the coming days. These include Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Delhi weather forecast The sky is expected to remain mainly clear over the national capital, the IMD said. Maximum temperatures are likely to settle between 40°C and 42°C, while minimum temperatures may range between 27 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius.

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For June 9, the IMD has forecast clear skies with similar conditions. Day temperatures are expected to remain between 40 degree Celsius and 42 degree Celsius, while night temperatures will stay between 27 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius.

Both day and night temperatures are expected to remain above normal by about 1.6 degree Celsius to 3 degree Celsius across many parts of the city, the weather department added.