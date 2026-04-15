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    Jaishankar discusses Iran, Hormuz and Lebanon with Israel's Sa'ar

    After his call with Jaishankar, Sa'ar said Iran's action harming freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz requires "action".

    Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 12:36 AM IST
    PTI
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    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar and discussed various aspects of the West Asia crisis amid a US naval blockade of Iran's ports.

    Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses an inaugural session of the 9th Indian Ocean Conference alongside, in Mauritius. (@DrSJaishankar)
    Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses an inaugural session of the 9th Indian Ocean Conference alongside, in Mauritius. (@DrSJaishankar)

    The external affairs minister also held a phone conversation with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and exchanged views on the situation arising out of the war between Iran and the US-Israel combine.

    After his call with Jaishankar, Sa'ar said Iran's action harming freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz requires "action".

    "Had a telecon this afternoon with Israel FM @gidonsaar. Our discussion covered different aspects of the West Asia situation," Jaishankar said on social media.

    Also Read | Trump dials Modi amid West Asia war stalemate; need to reopen Hormuz discussed

    The phone conversation between the two foreign ministers came amid reports of efforts by the US and Iran to hold a fresh round of negotiations after the collapse of the initial dialogue in Islamabad.

    "We discussed Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and Lebanon. I said that the firm American stance in the negotiations on conditions that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons is critical for the entire international community," the Israeli foreign minister said.

    He pressed for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for all countries, including India.

    The call came amid increasing global concerns over the US naval blockade of Iran's ports. The US action came in response to Iran partially blocking the flow of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

    Global oil and gas prices surged after Iran restricted the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG .

    West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

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    Home/India News/Jaishankar Discusses Iran, Hormuz And Lebanon With Israel's Sa'ar
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