West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: West Bengal assembly dissolved, race on to pick new CM

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Suvendu Adhikari, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal state, arrives at Barasat Government Medical College where the post-mortem of his aid Chandranath Rath is underway.

West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: West Bengal governor R N Ravi dissolved the state legislative assembly on Thursday, May 7. The dissolution of the assembly comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide win in the West Bengal assembly election and Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign as chief minister. In escalating tensions in West Bengal, BJP leader and CM hopeful Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants at Madhyamgram of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas late on Wednesday. Rath's body was brought to his hometown in Purba Medinipur district on Thursday. He had suffered bullet injuries to the head, chest, and abdomen, following which he was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The bike reportedly used by the assailants during attack on Suvendu Adhikari's aide has been recovered by West Bengal police. The bike has been brought to Madhyamgram police station in North 24 Parganas, ANI reported. Key points -BJP won in West Bengal with a stunning mandate of 207 seats out of the total 294, while Trinamool Congress could only manage 80. This is the first time BJP would form government in West Bengal. The results also made Narendra Modi the first sitting Prime Minister to have won West Bengal after Jawaharlal Nehru. -In defiance to the assembly polls results, Mamata Banerjee refused to go to Raj Bhavan and tender her resignation, saying that she has not lost. According to ECI, Mamata lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,00 votes. -Union minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the central observer for the election of the chief minister in West Bengal. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the co-observer. ...Read More

The bike reportedly used by the assailants during attack on Suvendu Adhikari's aide has been recovered by West Bengal police. The bike has been brought to Madhyamgram police station in North 24 Parganas, ANI reported. Key points -BJP won in West Bengal with a stunning mandate of 207 seats out of the total 294, while Trinamool Congress could only manage 80. This is the first time BJP would form government in West Bengal. The results also made Narendra Modi the first sitting Prime Minister to have won West Bengal after Jawaharlal Nehru. -In defiance to the assembly polls results, Mamata Banerjee refused to go to Raj Bhavan and tender her resignation, saying that she has not lost. According to ECI, Mamata lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,00 votes. -Union minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the central observer for the election of the chief minister in West Bengal. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the co-observer.