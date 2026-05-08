Suvendu Adhikari: Once an all-weather man of Mamata, is now next CM of West Bengal; 5 facts about him

It was 2007. A young man in a simple kurta stood in the dust of Nandigram, speaking into a handheld microphone. At his side stood Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. Back then, Suvendu Adhikari was the engine of her revolution. Today, he sits in the leader's chair at the state secretariat, having dismantled the very political machine he helped build. Suvendu Adhikari is the first BJP CM of West Bengal. (ANI)

Adhikari was elected on Friday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader in West Bengal. He will take oath as the first BJP chief minister of the state on Saturday at the Brigade Parade Ground.

This follows a high-stakes election where the BJP won 208 of the state’s 294 seats, effectively ending 15 years of TMC era.

Adhikari’s path to the CM seat The path to the secretariat started on April 2, when Adhikari filed his nomination for Kolkata’s Bhabanipur seat. During a roadshow, Union home minister Amit Shah recalled that while Adhikari originally wanted to contest only Nandigram, the party asked him to take the fight to Bhabanipur to defeat Mamata Banerjee in her home turf. Shah predicted that a victory in Bhabanipur would ensure a state-wide win.

By the evening of May 4 the numbers vindicated this strategy. Adhikari defeated Banerjee by 15,000 votes, as per Election Commission data.