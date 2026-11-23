A proposal to rename West Bengal as 'Paschim Banga' will be tabled in the assembly during the next session, beginning on December 4, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday.

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari. (File Photo/PTI) more less

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The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Adhikari.

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"The proposal to rename West Bengal as 'Paschim Banga' will be tabled in the House on December 9," he said after the meeting.

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Once the proposal is passed by the assembly, it will be sent to the Centre for its approval, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The winter session of the assembly will be held from December 4 to 14. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The winter session of the assembly will be held from December 4 to 14. {{/usCountry}}