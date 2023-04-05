Home / India News / What CJI said on WFH for lawyers amid rising Covid cases: 'Don't feel…'

What CJI said on WFH for lawyers amid rising Covid cases: 'Don't feel…'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2023 12:19 PM IST

Covid Cases in India: A bench comprising the CJI said that the court is more than willing to permit lawyers to appear through the hybrid mode.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud took note of the rising number of Covid cases in the country, saying that the Supreme Court is willing to hear lawyers via video conferencing. A bench comprising the CJI and Justice J B Pardiwala said that the court is more than willing to permit lawyers to appear through the hybrid mode.

CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud (Hindustan Times)
CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud (Hindustan Times)

Read more: 'Critical views can't be termed anti-establishment': SC cancels channel ban

"We can hear you through video conferencing mode also," the CJI said.

India recorded 4,435 new Covid infections today, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days. With this the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data as the overall tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data stated. With 2,069 recoveries in the last 24 hours, total recoveries have increased to 4,41,77,204 . The overall recovery rate was pegged at 98.76%.

India has so far administered 220.65 crore vaccine doses (95.20 crore second doses and 22.86 crore precautionary doses), of which 9,497 doses were administered on Tuesday.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
coronavirus
coronavirus
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out