‘Between him and Modi’: What Congress chief said on Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he had no information on the actual reason behind Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation as Vice President, and added that it was a matter between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar (left) with Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (right) on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, July 21.(Sansad TV)

“I don't know all those details. He (Dhankhar) was always on the government's side. He should say what happened,” Kharge said in response to a question on whether Dhankhar was forced to resign for speaking in favour of farmers.

Kharge also alleged that during his tenure as Rajya Sabha Chairman, Dhankhar consistently favoured the government and frequently denied the opposition a chance to raise key issues.

“When we raised several issues concerning farmers, poor, international issues or foreign policy, he never used to give us an opportunity (in Rajya Sabha as its Chairman),” Kharge said.

‘Didn’t give us opportunity’: Kharge slams Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tenure

“When we tried to raise issues by giving notices on issues regarding the poor, atrocities against women, Dalits and downtrodden, and incidents like Hindu-Muslim clashes, he did not give us an opportunity,” he said.

“It (the reason for Dhankhar’s resignation as Vice President) is between him and Modi. We don't have any information on that,” Kharge added.

In a sudden move, Dhankhar resigned from the post of Vice President on the evening of July 21, citing medical reasons. His resignation has triggered speculation in political circles over the circumstances behind the decision.

In his resignation letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar stated that he was stepping down with immediate effect to “prioritise health care.”

Responding to a separate question on a possible change in leadership in the Karnataka Congress unit, Kharge said, “All those things cannot be said now. Will speak later.”

At present, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar is holding the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president on an extended tenure.

Several voices within the ruling Congress in the state have demanded that he be relieved from one of the two key roles he currently occupies.