‘What option do I have?’: Shivakumar backs Siddaramaiah, rules out rift amid Karnataka leadership buzz

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said he will support chief minister Siddaramaiah and follow the decision of the Congress high command, amid growing speculation over a possible leadership change in the state. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on his right in the picture, during a meeting in Bengaluru.(X-Siddaramaiah/File)

“What option do I have? I have to stand by him, support him (Siddaramaiah). I don't have any objection to it. Whatever the party high command tells and whatever it desires, it will be fulfilled,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar’s statement came as rumours of a rift within the Karnataka Congress were rife, especially after party general secretary Randeep Surjewala held a series of meetings with MLAs in the state.

He said that Surjewala's meeting with lawmakers was aimed solely at strengthening the party’s organisational structure, in line with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s directive to focus on building the organisation at the district and block levels this year.

“AICC general secretaries are meeting to discuss party organisation issues and accept requests from MLAs, but there is no discussion about changing the chief minister or expanding the cabinet,” said Shivakumar, who is also the chief of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

‘It’s not only DK Shivakumar’: Shivakumar sidesteps CM race talk

When asked whether the party was not backing him and if his supporters were pushing for him to become chief minister, citing his sacrifices, Shivakumar said, “I don’t want to discuss anything. Lakhs of workers have supported this party. It is not only DK Shivakumar.”

After the assembly election results in May 2023, there was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for the chief minister's post.

The Congress eventually persuaded Shivakumar to accept the role of deputy chief minister.

At the time, reports suggested a compromise had been struck through a “rotational chief minister” arrangement, under which Shivakumar would take over as chief minister after two-and-a-half years.

However, the party has not officially confirmed any such agreement.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar dismissed any talk of internal dissent within the ruling Congress. He said there was no reason for discord over leadership as long as Siddaramaiah remained the chief minister.