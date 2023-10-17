'What's Amit Shah's son doing?': Rahul Gandhi's retort on 'dynasty' charge

Senior Congress politician Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attempted to blunt the BJP's "dynasty politics" charge as he listed senior leaders of the party whose children hold political positions. "What exactly is the son of Amit Shah doing?" he asked. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Mizoram Assembly elections, in Lunglei,(PTI)

He was referring to Union home minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah who holds the post of BCCI Secretary. Jay Shah is also the president of Asian Cricket Council.

"What is exactly the son of Amit Shah doing? What does Rajnath Singh's son do? Last I heard, Amit Shah's son is running Indian cricket. Please be objective. Look at the BJP, many of their children like Anurag Thakur, are dynasties," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh is a UP MLA.

Addressing a press conference in poll-bound Mizoram, Gandhi alleged ruling the Mizo National Front(MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) were "instruments for the RSS and BJP to enter the northeastern state".

"Congress party can never be an instrument to enter (state) because we are ideologically completely against the BJP," he added.

He said the Congress would win the polls in all five states -- Mizoram, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The Congress released a list if 39 candidates for the Mizoram Assembly elections, scheduled on November 7.

In the 2018 elections, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress for alleged lack of internal democracy for several years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often accused the Congress of indulging in "parivarvaad" (nepotism), making direct and indirect references to the Gandhi's family influence over the party.

The results for the assembly elections are expected to be declared on December 3.