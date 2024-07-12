'Congress unleashed dark phase': PM Modi on Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at the Congress after the Centre announced that June 25 every year will be marked as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ against the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi-led Congress government in 1975.



“To observe 25th June as #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas will serve as a reminder of what happens when the Constitution of India was trampled over. It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a Congress unleashed dark phase of Indian history,” PM Modi posted on social platform X. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah



The Emergency row was reignited after the constitution of 18th Lok Sabha following the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla slammed Emergency in his first address after being elected to the office for a second term.



ALSO READ: Congress's first reaction to Centre's Emergency move: 'June 4 Modi-Mukti Diwas'



President Droupadi Murmu also condemned Emergency in her address to joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.



“The Constitution of India withstood all hurdles that came it's way when it was being formulated and implemented. It also overcame attacks that it faced after independence, in the form of National Emergency imposed in the country 50 years ago,” she had said.



Referring to ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’, Union home minister Amit Shah said,"On 25 June 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, showing her dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of Indian democracy by imposing emergency in the country. Lakhs of people were jailed without any reason and the voice of the media was suppressed.



“The Government of India has decided to celebrate 25 June every year as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. This day will remind us of the immense contribution of all those people who suffered the inhuman pain of the Emergency of 1975,” he added.



Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda posted on X,"June 25, 1975 was the black day when the “dictatorial mindset” of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency on the country by "murdering" the democracy enshrined in the Constitution."