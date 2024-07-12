 Emergency row: Centre declares June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Emergency row: Centre declares June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'

ByHT News Desk
Jul 12, 2024 04:15 PM IST

The Indira Gandhi government had imposed Emergency on June 25, 1975.

The BJP-led Central government on Friday declared that June 25 will be observed as the Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas to mark the imposition of the Emergency. On June 25, 1975, the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government imposed the Emergency, leading to the suspension of most of the civil rights for over two years.

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah
Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah(HT_PRINT)

"A proclamation of Emergency was made on 25th June 1975, following which there was a gross abuse of power by the Government of the day and the people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities," the government's notification, shared by home minister Amit Shah, read.

"Therefore, the government of India declares 25th June as “Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future," it added.

This is a developing story.

Follow Us On