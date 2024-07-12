Congress's first reaction to Centre's Emergency move: 'June 4 Modi-Mukti Diwas'

In a sharp reaction to the Centre's decision to observe June 25 as the Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas, the Congress on Friday said June 4 should be observed as “ModiMukti Diwas” because it marked the moral defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC HQ. (PTI file photo)

In the Lok Sabha elections whose results were declared on June 4, the BJP could win only 240 seats, falling short of a simple majority by 32 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, formed his third successive government with the support of his NDA allies. The Opposition's INDIA bloc said the loss of seats was a moral defeat of PM Modi.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Centre's move was a headline-grabbing exercise.

"Yet another headline-grabbing exercise in hypocrisy by the non-biological PM who had imposed an undeclared Emergency for ten long years before the people of India handed him a decisive personal, political, and moral defeat on June 4, 2024 - which will go down in history as ModiMukti Diwas," he wrote on X.

"This is a non-biological PM who has subjected the Constitution of India and its principles, values, and institutions to systematic assault. This is a non-biological PM whose ideological parivar had rejected the Constitution of India in Nov 1949 on the grounds that it did not derive inspiration from Manusmriti. This is a non-biological PM for whom democracy means only demo-kursi," he added.

Centre announces Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas

The Central government today said that June 25 will be observed as the Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas every year, to mark the imposition of the Emergency.

The Indira Gandhi government had imposed the Emergency on June 25, 1975.

Amit Shah said the decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was intended to honour the spirit of millions "who struggled to revive democracy despite facing inexplicable persecution at the hands of an oppressive government".

PM Modi attacks Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Congress had unleashed the dark phase of the country's history.

"To observe 25th June as #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas will serve as a reminder of what happens when the Constitution of India was trampled over. It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a Congress unleashed dark phase of Indian history," he wrote on X.