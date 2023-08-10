When Nehru said 'my heart goes out': PM Modi's Northeast question to Congress

As PM Modi spoke on Manipur on Thursday replying to the no-confidence motion brought by the INDIA alliance, he said he would talk about two past incidents and both of them took place courtesy of the Congress. "The first one happened on March 5, 1966. The Congress attacked the people of Mizoram with its Air Force. The Congress should answer whether it was the Air of any other country. Were the people of Mizoram not the citizens of my country? Was their security not the responsibility of the country?" PM Modi said. In this screen grab India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is seen on a television screen as he addresses the lower house Lok Sabha in New Delhi on August 10, 2023, in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government. Dozens of opposition MPs walked out of India's parliament on August 10 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was defending his record at the climax of a three-day no-confidence debate, television images showed. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP)(AFP)

"Even today, Mizoram has not forgotten the day because there has been no attempt to heal that wound. And who was in power then? Indira Gandhi. The Congress put a lid on this," PM Modi said adding that the Congress killed the trust of the northeast. "That wound comes to the surface in some form or the other," PM Modi said.

"In 1962, when China attacked India, when people of the country were expecting the government to save them, Nehru said in his radio speech ‘my heart goes out to the people of Assam’. This was the situation. That radio broadcast still hants people how Nehru ji left them to their fate," PM Modi said.

Northeast jigad ka tukda: PM Modi on Manipur

“The situation of Manipur is being presented as if the problems cropped up now. If anyone is responsible for this, it is the Congress. The people of the northeast are not responsible,” PM Modi said.

“There was a time in Manipur when Mahatma Gandhi's photo was not allowed in government departments. Who was in power then?” PM Modi said as the NDA MPs shouted ‘Congress’. “Their pain and sympathy are selective. They can't think for the country, or humanity. Their sympathy starts and ends with politics,” PM Modi said adding that bandhs and blockades have become a thing of past in Manipur.

"There are serious crimes against women and they are unforgivable. Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time,” PM Modi said urging the opposition to work together with the government.

PM Modi's strong criticism of Rahul Gandhi, opposition, INDIA: 'Cakes were cut in aeroplane'

PM Modi let a no-holds-barred attack on the opposition alliance INDIA which brought the no-confidence motion. As he called Rahul Gandhi a failed project of the Congress, PM Modi said INDIA alliance stole the name from NDA only and the dots in between the name shows that they have already divided INDIA.

"The difference is clear...Once upon a time, birthday cakes used to be cut on planes. Today the aeroplanes carry vaccine," PM Modi said.

In INDIA alliance, everyone wants to be the groom, everyone wants to be the prime minister, PM Modi said.

Opposition walk-out during PM Modi's speech: ‘Teflon coating is gone’

The Opposition MPs made a walkout as PM Modi continued his reply to the no-confidence motion. PM Modi avoided Rajya Sabha for 21 days and today was his first entry to the Lok Sabha. The no-confidence motion was the only way to make him speak. And 90 minutes into his speech, not a wisp on Manipur. What did the INDIA parties do? They walk out. Within 30 seconds of the walkout, he speaks on Manipur for four minutes," Trinamool MP Derek O' Brien said.

"Mr Prime Minister, I said last week you have a heart of stone, may be even worse. But I can tell you the positive. The teflon coating is gone. The sheen has vanished. After your speech today, one is quite confident that INDIA jeetega Bharat," Derek said.

