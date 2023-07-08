Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'mohabbat ki dukaan' call: 'Congress only means...'

When public anger rises, it takes no time to unseat those in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday. In an obvious jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's pitch to open ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ (shop of love) in what he calls ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ (market of hatred), the prime minister said the grand old party only means 'loot ki dukaan' (shop of loot) and ‘jhooth ka bazaar’ (market of lies). Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Bikaner.

"Your enthusiasm shows that not only the mercury has risen in Rajasthan, but public anger has also risen against the Congress government. When public anger rises, it takes no time to unseat those in power," PM Modi said.

“There is only one meaning of Congress. Congress means 'loot ki dukaan' and ‘jhooth ka bazaar’,” he said.

The prime minister claimed that the Congress's defeat in Rajasthan is so certain that the government has already entered “bye-bye mode”.

“Some ministers and MLAs are leaving their government accommodation and shifting into their own homes. Only Congress ministers can be so certain of their defeat,” Modi said, in a dig at cabinet minister BD Kalla who recently shifted out of his government quarters to his own house in Jaipur.

Modi said Rajasthan should have been at the top in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, but today it is among the laggard states.

"In terms of crime against women, Rajasthan tops the list in rape cases. The situation is such that here the protectors are becoming the predators. The whole government here seems to be busy in saving rape and murder accused," Modi alleged.

Without taking any names, the top BJP leader said Congress leaders “go abroad and abuse India.”

Prime Minister Modi launched several development projects worth ₹24,000 crores in Rajasthan, including the newly developed 500-kilometre section of Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

He said the central government send schemes to Rajasthan but the Congress government in Rajasthan stop them.

“Congress has nothing to do with Rajasthan's problems and your problems. The Congress government is also troubled by the BJP's plan to provide benefits to every household. Congress has only done harm to the state in the past years,” he said.

