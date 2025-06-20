When will Delhi Metro start operations on International Yoga Day? Check time and other details

India will celebrate the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21, 2025. To facilitate the movement of Yoga enthusiasts, Delhi Metro will start operations at 4am that day from all originating stations, according to a statement. This year the theme of the International Yoga Day will be "Yoga for One Earth, One Health".(PTI/ Representational Image)

“Delhi Metro services will commence from 4am from all originating stations on 21st June 2025 (Saturday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, 2025,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on X.

It also said the services will be available at an interval of 30 minutes till the starting of regular services. "Services will be available on all lines at an interval of 30 minutes from 4 am onwards till the commencement of passenger services as per daily timetable", it said.

As India gears up to celebrate International Yoga Day, the government is organising several events nationwide to mark the occasion. This year, the theme will be "Yoga for One Earth, One Health." Yoga Sangam, the main event, will feature a synchronised mass yoga demonstration based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at over 1 lakh locations across India on June 21 from 6:30am to 7:45am.

PM Narendra Modi will lead the event at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. These events will portray the shared commitment of India towards yoga and its relevance in today’s world. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also confirmed that the government will hold yoga events at 11 locations across the city on June 21. She also said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga Day is being recognised on the world stage and every country is adopting Yoga with great affection.