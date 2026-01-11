'Where is the fight?': Siddaramaiah rubbishes power struggle claim, says no tussle for Karnataka CM

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday dismissed more speculation regarding a power struggle within the ruling Congress party. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Congress leader stated that there is “no fight” for the CM's post in the state. Speculations over a possible change in chief minister in the state gained traction after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. (Karnataka CMO via PTI)

"There is no fight, you (media) create it. Where is the fight? Unnecessarily you ask such questions," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Karnataka chief minister's remarks came as he was responding to a question on the BJP's social media post claiming that the fight for the CM post in the Congress party, will once again begin after Sankranti festival.

Speculations over a possible change in chief minister in the state gained traction after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculations increased after a "power-sharing" pact was signed between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2023. Despite the rumours and meetings in Delhi with the Congress Working Committee, both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have denied any change in leadership.

In December 2025, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar met with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge. After the meeting, DKS continued to deny any change in the CM's post for Karnataka.

“There is no need to do it, I will not do it, there is no such thing for now. Siddaramaiah and I have said that we will work abiding by the high command’s decision, and we are committed to it,” he told reporters, denying that any political or leadership-related issues were discussed with Kharge.