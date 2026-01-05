‘Records meant to be broken’: Siddaramaiah's Kohli-Sachin analogy as he nears longest tenure amid Karnataka power tussle

When he hits seven years and 240 days in office across terms, Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka’s longest-serving chief minister on January 7, surpassing the record held by D Devaraj Urs. Crediting the milestone to the “blessings of the people”, he noted that Urs had served for seven years and 239 days. Siddaramaiah drew a parallel from cricket to politics, saying records are meant to be broken and likening his feat to Virat Kohli surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s records. (HT_PRINT)

Asked whether his record could be broken, Siddaramaiah said records are meant to be broken, drawing a sports analogy to compare his feat with Virat Kohli breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s records in cricket.

“I never said that no one can break my record. Someone may emerge to break my record of the longest serving Chief Minister or the one who presented the maximum budgets."

Similarities and contrasts drawn Addressing reporters, he said, “The matter of pride is that Urs and I belong to Mysuru.” Asked if he had ever imagined reaching this point, he replied that he had never thought of becoming a minister, “let alone the CM”.

“I had only thought that I would be an MLA after becoming the Taluk Board member. I have so far won eight elections. I lost two Parliamentary elections and two assembly elections. In my life, I have contested in 13 elections, including Taluk elections,” Siddaramaiah said.

Drawing a contrast with Urs, he noted, “Devaraj Urs was not socially backward. In fact, he was from a forward class, the ruling class. He was from a community whose population is low, but he was a popular leader.” He added there was no comparison between the two leaders, pointing out that Urs belonged to a different era.

“Devaraj Urs contested elections by collecting money directly from the people. People gave him money and votes in 1962. Time has now changed,” he said.

Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar This record comes at a time when Siddaramaiah is engaged in a now hot-now cold war over the CM's seat with his deputy, DK Shivakumar.

There are other contenders too.

State home minister G Parameshwara on December 31 said that any decision on the state’s chief ministership rests solely with the Congress high command, amid speculation over a possible leadership change within the party.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said he has neither formed any group nor issued instructions to supporters seeking to project him as the next Chief Minister.

“There is no ‘my team’. Some people, friends or well-wishers, may express their views on their own. Even when I visit districts, some people say such things. It is their interest, but ultimately, the high command will make a decision,” he said.

His remarks come at a time when the Karnataka unit of the Indian National Congress is witnessing speculation of an internal power tussle, with the CMship becoming a subject of debate after the government crossed its halfway mark. CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM D K Shivakumar, and Parameshwara are being seen as key figures amid the political churn.