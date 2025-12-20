Siddaramaiah rejects ‘power-sharing’ deal; DKS says they’ve reached a pact

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed claims of a two-and-a-half-year “power-sharing arrangement” within the state government, even as his deputy DK Shivakumar asserted that he and the CM have come to an agreement with the involvement of the Congress high command, and that both of them will abide by it. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar during a breakfast meeting amid the ongoing leadership issue in the state, at the former's residence 'Kaveri', in Bengaluru on November 29 (PTI)

“I am confident that the high command will allow me to complete five years’ term,” Siddaramaiah said during a discussion in the assembly on the issues pertaining to North Karnataka’s development, when Opposition BJP MLAs asked whether the Congress government would fulfil the promises made for North Karnataka’s development during his tenure. He added: “I feel that the high command is on my side, but I will abide by the high command’s decision.”

When Opposition members pressed on the “power sharing” agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for holding the top post on a rotational basis, he said, “I never said that I will be the Chief Minister for two-and-half years.”

Hours later, Shivakumar told reporters: “I had never said, he (Siddaramaiah) will not be there (as CM) for five years. I have never said that the high command is not with him. As the high command is with him, he is chief minister today.”

Noting that Siddaramaiah is in the post of CM as per the decision of the party, he said, “Both of us have come to an agreement, the high command has got us to an understanding, as per that both of us have discussed and have said several times that we will abide by it and go ahead.”

To a question on talks about CM change, he said, “It is you (media) who is talking about it, there is no discussion among us. We will abide by what the party says.”

The succession debate has resurfaced after the Congress government crossed the midpoint of its five-year term on November 20, reviving talk of a power sharing understanding said to have been reached in 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

