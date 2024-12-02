‘Where will they throw 24 crore Muslims?’: Farooq Abdullah urges Centre to stop actions ‘causing’ communal tensions

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the Centre should stop actions that could create communal tension and treat Muslims equally. National Conference president and Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah (File)

“There is a need to stop (incidents like Sambhal). I will tell the government of India to stop (such acts) because they cannot throw the Muslims (of India) into the sea. Where will they throw 24 crore Muslims? Treat Muslims as equals, that is what our Constitution stands for. If they fiddle with the Constitution, how will India survive,” Abdullah asked while speaking to reporters here.

The National Conference (NC) president also said that no one was against the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

“Who is stopping Kashmiri Pandits from coming back? Every political party has said they should return. It is their decision when they want to return. Our hearts are open for them. Even when I was the chief minister, when the situation was bad, we tried to bring them back,” Farooq added.

On demands seeking review of the reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said the government should review the same.

"We will tell the government to review it. Reservation is for the underprivileged sections so that they can come up as equals," he said.

The NC government has formed a Cabinet sub-committee to look into the demands for rationalisation of reservations, which have gone up to 70 per cent in the Union Territory.

On lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha last week firing two government employees for their alleged terror links, Abdullah said the government “will keep an eye on everything and go into why the two employees were terminated.”

The veteran politician also welcomed the Israel-Lebanon 'ceasefire', but called for an end to attacks on Gaza, Syria and Iran as well.

“It (ceasefire) is a very good step, but it is necessary to stop attacks jointly being carried out by Israel and America -- in Gaza, Syria and Iran, which are continuing even today. This is dangerous. They should immediately resort to ceasefire. You must have watched the debates in the (UN) Security Council. If there is a purpose for (the existence of) Security Council, it should work on the directions given to Israel. They should enforce a ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid,” Abdullah added.

On his recent religious pilgrimage, Abdullah said he not only prayed for Kashmir, but for the entire Muslim world.

“The problems we are facing today, may Allah deliver us from these. May Allah guide us to the right path. I prayed that we stay away from evil and for the end of religious hatred that has spread in our country. I prayed for unity and harmony,” he said.

With PTI inputs