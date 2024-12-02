‘Total anarchy’: Cong leaders claim police stopping delegation from visiting riot-hit Sambhal

Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh on Monday accused police of stopping them from visiting Sambhal, where four people died in alleged police firing after a mob protested violently against a court-ordered survey of a local mosque on November 24. Four people were killed in the violence in Sambhal. (PTI)

The party had announced that its delegation would take stock of the situation in Sambhal.

Congress leader Aradhana Mishra claimed police deployment outside her residence in Lucknow. She called it “total anarchy.”

“It is unfortunate that a delegation which was going for fact-finding is being stopped. Police have been deployed at my residence. This is total anarchy. People want to know about this issue. Is it law and order when a person is not allowed to go outside their residence?” ANI quoted Mishra as saying.

Meanwhile, Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, received a police notice asking him not to go to Sambhal.

The notice read, “Keeping in mind the peace and communal sensitivity in Sambhal district, you should cooperate in the public interest and postpone the proposed program so that the order passed by the District Magistrate, imposing Section 163 BNSS is not violated.”

Reacting to the notice, Rai stated he would go “peacefully.”

He said, “They have told me that my visit will cause chaos. Certainly, we also don't want chaos but peace to prevail. The atrocity and injustice that was done there by the police and the government, I want my leadership to know this. They gave me notice but I will go there peacefully.”

On Sunday, a delegation of Congress ally Samajwadi Party (SP) was blocked from visiting the violence-hit district, leaving SP chief Akhilesh Yadav furious.

The BJP government doesn't want peace in the society, Yadav said.