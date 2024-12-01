‘They don’t want peace in society’: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over Sambhal violence

Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the violence in Sambhal was a ‘conspiracy.’ Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)(HT_PRINT)

“Whatever happened in Sambhal and the reports coming from various places clearly suggest that these incidents are part of a large-scale strategy and conspiracy,” said the Lok Sabha MP.

He said that the incidents that unfolded in Sambhal are also a failure of the administration, which has sent the wrong message across the country.

“If the government had done its job properly and had clear intentions, this incident would never have happened. If anyone is responsible, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party government. They don't want peace in society. By creating unrest, the BJP tries to distract people from the real issues,” Akhilesh Yadav told reporters.

He alleged that inflation and unemployment are rising in the country, and instead of addressing its failures, the BJP resorts to creating conspiracies and fostering division.

“The BJP members have forgotten the struggle for independence, which was fought together by people of all religions. Those who want to spread fire and create divisions are against development, they don’t want peace and they don’t want a good environment,” Akhilesh Yadav added.



On Friday, the Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to maintain peace and harmony in Sambhal. It also restrained a local court from proceeding with the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid until January 8.

The court advised the mosque committee to appeal to the high court against the local court's survey order, stating that the petition would be heard within three days.

The top court said the advocate commissioner’s report based on the survey shall also be kept confidential. “We hope and trust the trial court would not take any further steps in the matter until the high court takes up the proceedings in relation to the matter and passes suitable orders.”