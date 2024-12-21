Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Where's Robin Uthappa and what's the PF 'fraud' case against ex-India cricketer?

ByHT News Desk
Dec 21, 2024 02:17 PM IST

As the director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Limited, Robin Uthappa is accused of defrauding employees by deducting PF contributions from salaries.

An arrest warrant has been issued against former India cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with an alleged case of defrauding employees and the government related to the Provident Fund (PF) case.

Robin Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of international and Indian cricket in September 2022.(ANI/ CSK Twitter)
Robin Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of international and Indian cricket in September 2022.(ANI/ CSK Twitter)

In this background, the Karnataka Police went to Robin Uthappa's residence to issue a notice. Currently, the former Indian opener is not residing at that address. So, a warrant has been executed for Robin Uthappa, news agency ANI reported.

The Hindu reported that Robin Uthappa resides in Dubai along with his family.

Robin Uthappa, the Bengaluru cricketer known as the “Walking Assassin” for his aggressive batting, moved to Dubai with his family over a year ago.

Speaking to Gulf News in an interview last year, Robin Uthappa said, “We were quite familiar with Dubai as we had been visiting often over the years. We came here during the 2022 Christmas vacation too, and rang in the New Year. Shheethal had just delivered our daughter after a difficult pregnancy. She was still going through a bad patch, and we thought the trip would do her good.”

He later shifted base permanently in the next couple months. Before he knew it, Robin Uthappa secured a Golden Visa for himself and by March 2023, he had moved into a five-bedroom villa in the Arabian Ranches along with his family, Gulf News reported.

His wife, Sheethal Goutham, is a former international tennis player.

What's the case against Robin Uthappa?

  • As the director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Limited, Robin Uthappa is accused of defrauding employees and the government by deducting PF contributions from salaries but failing to deposit the funds into employee accounts.
  • The company allegedly owes 23.36 lakh in damages, which authorities are seeking to recover from Uthappa.
  • Accused of cheating, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Shadakshiri Gopala Reddy issued a letter on December 4, 2024, directing the Pulakeshi Nagar Police to arrest Robin Uthappa.
  • "This is to inform you that TK Krishna Das, who is director of M/S Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd (EST Code (PY/KRP/1524922), addressed at HAL Second Stage in Indiranagar, has failed to remit damages under sections 7A, 14B, and 7Q of the Employees' Provident Funds (EPF) and Miscellaneous Provisions (MP) Act, 1952 to the tune of 23,36,602, including 6,550 towards recovery," the statement read.
  • "You are, therefore, kindly requested to execute the enclosed warrant of arrest for Robin Uthappa, director of the above establishment, through the Thana in charge under whose jurisdiction the employer resides," the statement continued.
  • "Due to non-remittance of dues, this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund accounts of the poor workers. Given the above, you are kindly requested to execute the enclosed warrant of arrest through the Thana in-charge under whose jurisdiction Uthappa resides," the statement added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On