Where's Robin Uthappa and what's the PF 'fraud' case against ex-India cricketer?
As the director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Limited, Robin Uthappa is accused of defrauding employees by deducting PF contributions from salaries.
An arrest warrant has been issued against former India cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with an alleged case of defrauding employees and the government related to the Provident Fund (PF) case.
In this background, the Karnataka Police went to Robin Uthappa's residence to issue a notice. Currently, the former Indian opener is not residing at that address. So, a warrant has been executed for Robin Uthappa, news agency ANI reported.
The Hindu reported that Robin Uthappa resides in Dubai along with his family.
Robin Uthappa, the Bengaluru cricketer known as the “Walking Assassin” for his aggressive batting, moved to Dubai with his family over a year ago.
Speaking to Gulf News in an interview last year, Robin Uthappa said, “We were quite familiar with Dubai as we had been visiting often over the years. We came here during the 2022 Christmas vacation too, and rang in the New Year. Shheethal had just delivered our daughter after a difficult pregnancy. She was still going through a bad patch, and we thought the trip would do her good.”
He later shifted base permanently in the next couple months. Before he knew it, Robin Uthappa secured a Golden Visa for himself and by March 2023, he had moved into a five-bedroom villa in the Arabian Ranches along with his family, Gulf News reported.
His wife, Sheethal Goutham, is a former international tennis player.
What's the case against Robin Uthappa?
- As the director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Limited, Robin Uthappa is accused of defrauding employees and the government by deducting PF contributions from salaries but failing to deposit the funds into employee accounts.
- The company allegedly owes ₹23.36 lakh in damages, which authorities are seeking to recover from Uthappa.
- Accused of cheating, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Shadakshiri Gopala Reddy issued a letter on December 4, 2024, directing the Pulakeshi Nagar Police to arrest Robin Uthappa.
- "This is to inform you that TK Krishna Das, who is director of M/S Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd (EST Code (PY/KRP/1524922), addressed at HAL Second Stage in Indiranagar, has failed to remit damages under sections 7A, 14B, and 7Q of the Employees' Provident Funds (EPF) and Miscellaneous Provisions (MP) Act, 1952 to the tune of ₹23,36,602, including ₹6,550 towards recovery," the statement read.
- "You are, therefore, kindly requested to execute the enclosed warrant of arrest for Robin Uthappa, director of the above establishment, through the Thana in charge under whose jurisdiction the employer resides," the statement continued.
- "Due to non-remittance of dues, this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund accounts of the poor workers. Given the above, you are kindly requested to execute the enclosed warrant of arrest through the Thana in-charge under whose jurisdiction Uthappa resides," the statement added.