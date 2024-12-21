Where's Robin Uthappa and what's the PF 'fraud' case against ex-India cricketer?

An arrest warrant has been issued against former India cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with an alleged case of defrauding employees and the government related to the Provident Fund (PF) case. Robin Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of international and Indian cricket in September 2022.(ANI/ CSK Twitter)

In this background, the Karnataka Police went to Robin Uthappa's residence to issue a notice. Currently, the former Indian opener is not residing at that address. So, a warrant has been executed for Robin Uthappa, news agency ANI reported.

The Hindu reported that Robin Uthappa resides in Dubai along with his family.

Robin Uthappa, the Bengaluru cricketer known as the “Walking Assassin” for his aggressive batting, moved to Dubai with his family over a year ago.

Speaking to Gulf News in an interview last year, Robin Uthappa said, “We were quite familiar with Dubai as we had been visiting often over the years. We came here during the 2022 Christmas vacation too, and rang in the New Year. Shheethal had just delivered our daughter after a difficult pregnancy. She was still going through a bad patch, and we thought the trip would do her good.”

He later shifted base permanently in the next couple months. Before he knew it, Robin Uthappa secured a Golden Visa for himself and by March 2023, he had moved into a five-bedroom villa in the Arabian Ranches along with his family, Gulf News reported.

His wife, Sheethal Goutham, is a former international tennis player.

What's the case against Robin Uthappa?