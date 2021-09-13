WHO congratulates India for administering over 75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday surpassed the 75 crore-mark, an official statement by the Union ministry of health and family welfare read.

World Health Organisation’s (WHO) South-East Asia regional director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh congratulated India for achieving the feat at an ‘unprecedented pace.’

“While it took 85 days to administer the first 100 million (10 crore) doses, India reached 750 million (75 crore) doses from 650 million (65 crore) in just 13 days,” she was quoted as saying in a tweet by WHO South-East Asia.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya also took to the micro-blogging site to “congratulate India.” He further wrote that with the help of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas’ mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the “world’s largest vaccination drive is constantly creating new dimensions.”

The health minister’s message added that the feat of inoculating 75 crore of Covid-19 vaccines was achieved at the time the country celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the occasion of 75th year of India’s independence.

The health ministry’s Twitter account posted a short congratulatory video as well to mark the achievement of the 75 crore-vaccine administrations.

On August 27, India administered a record 1 crore coronavirus vaccines to eligible beneficiaries in a single-day – a first-time feat that was achieved by the country since the commencement of the nationwide vaccination drive began in January this year.

“Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success,” PM Modi tweeted at the time.

By September 6, India surpassed the milestone of inoculating Covid-19 vaccine jabs to more than 1 crore beneficiaries thrice in the preceding 11 days at the time, according to data by the Union health ministry.

“India is creating a record by administering 1.25 crore vaccines every day. The number of vaccines administered in a single day by India is more than the entire population of several countries,” PM Modi had said after the triple achievement.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 27,254 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally of the country to 3,32,64,175, according to data shared by the Union health ministry.

As many as 37,687 new recoveries were logged, which took the total number of recovered cases to 3,24,47,032. A total of 219 fatalities were reported following which the death toll stands at 4,42,874. India’s active case count stands at 3,74,269, constituting 1.13% of the total cases.