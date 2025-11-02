Who is Anant Singh? JD(U) Bihar poll candidate held for Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav's murder

Bihar Assembly election candidate from Mokama Anant Kumar Singh was arrested in a late-night operation Saturday in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav. Anant Singh has represented the Mokama Assembly constituency for the past two decades. (PTI)

Singh has been fielded by the Janata Dal (United) from his stronghold Mokama, which will vote in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6.

Who is Anant Singh? Don-turned-politician Singh has represented the Mokama Assembly constituency for the past two decades, making his debut in 2005. Singh’s family has been winning the seat since 1990, except for a brief interlude during which it was wrested by a rival "bahubali".

Singh was re-elected in 2010, and won in 2015 after he quit the JD(U) and contested as an Independent. Singh joined the RJD prior to the 2020 Bihar election and gained victory again.

However, he was convicted in an arms case in 2022 and lost his seat, following which his wife Neelam Devi contested and won the bye-election. She currently represents the Mokama constituency. Singh is again contesting the seat from a JD(U) ticket.

According to the nomination papers he filed for the upcoming polls, Singh has 28 ongoing cases against him, including charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, torture, kidnapping, and assault. declared that he owns movable and immovable assets worth ₹37.88 crore,

Singh's controversial past This is not the first time that two rival groups have clashed in Mokama. Heavu exchange of fire between Singh's group and his rival Sonu-Monu gang was reported in January this year. Singh had surrendered in court after being named in two FIRs and sent to jail.

This came after he was released from the Beur jail in Patna in August, 2024 after his acquittal in an Arms Act case.

Anant Singh named ‘main accused’ in Dularchand Yadav murder Yadav was shot dead on October 30 during firing between two groups amid election campaigning in Mokama. Stones were also thrown as supporters of rival groups clashed, resulting in injuries.

Following the incident, Singh was arrested along with two others – Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. “It was found that all this happened in the presence of the candidate, Anant Singh, who is also the main accused in the case,” Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said.

Mokama is infamous as a stronghold of influential and often controversial ‘bahubalis’, and is set to witness a strong contest between Singh and Veena Devi.