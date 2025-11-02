Ahead of polls, JDU candidate Anant Singh named 'main accused' in Dularchand murder case: What we know

Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, the police arrested Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] candidate Anant Singh in a late-night operation on Saturday in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav. Apart from Singh, Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said that two of his associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, were also arrested.
On October 30, Yadav was shot dead during firing between two groups amid the election campaign in Mokama, where JD(U) has fielded Singh as its candidate. According to the police, Singh was arrested from his house in Barh, nearly 200 km from Patna, and will be produced before the magistrate along with the two associates, PTI reported.
Yadav was killed while campaigning for the Bihar assembly elections in Mokama during a clash between supporters of rival candidates. Stones were also thrown, which resulted in injuries, the police said.
Anant Kumar Singh, the JD(U) candidate from Mokama, was arrested by Patna Police in connection with the murder case along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. “It was found that all this happened in the presence of the candidate, Anant Singh, who is also the main accused in the case. Anant Singh has been arrested. His accomplices, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, have also been arrested with him,” Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said.
SSP Sharma assured voters that polls would be held peacefully and urged them to come out and vote without fear. “I want to assure the voters of Patna that elections will be held peacefully and that they can fearlessly come out and vote. Patna Police and the administration stand with the voters, and no one will be stopped from exercising their right,” he told ANI.
Patna district magistrate (DM) Thiyagarajan SM said that the situation had normalised following Singh’s arrest. He added that action was being taken against all anti-social elements involved in the murder case. “The Model Code of Conduct is a strong pillar in the entire election process. As per the instructions of the Election Commission, we are committed to ensuring a fair election,” he said.
The Election Commission on Saturday ordered the transfer of Patna superintendent of police (Rural) Vikram Sihag after the incident. Two station house officers (SHOs), Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan, were also suspended in connection with the case.
Notably, Mokama is infamous as a stronghold of influential and often controversial ‘bahubalis’. This year, the constituency will witness an electoral contest between JD(U)’s Anant Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.
RJD’s Veena Devi had earlier blamed the local administration of showing no interest in investigating the murder case. “I met family members of the deceased... The local administration is showing no interest in the investigation,” she said.
RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav blamed the BJP-led NDA government for “protecting criminals” and questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its ‘silence’. He said, “Murders are taking place in broad daylight, names are there in FIRs, but still the accused passes by the police station and campaigns. He is roaming around with a convoy of 40 people carrying guns and ammunition.”
Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal earlier assured strict action in the case. “There is a rule of law in Bihar. No matter who the criminal is, they will be punished under the rule of law,” he said.