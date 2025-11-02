Ahead of polls, JDU candidate Anant Singh named 'main accused' in Dularchand murder case: What we know

Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, the police arrested Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] candidate Anant Singh in a late-night operation on Saturday in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav. Apart from Singh, Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said that two of his associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, were also arrested. Anant Kumar Singh, the JD(U) candidate from Mokama, was arrested by Patna Police. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

On October 30, Yadav was shot dead during firing between two groups amid the election campaign in Mokama, where JD(U) has fielded Singh as its candidate. According to the police, Singh was arrested from his house in Barh, nearly 200 km from Patna, and will be produced before the magistrate along with the two associates, PTI reported.