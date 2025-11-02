Big arrest in Dularchand murder case, JDU candidate held, named ‘prime accused’ ahead of Bihar polls

With just days left for 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the state police have made a big arrest in Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav's murder case. Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Anant Singh has been arrested in the case, news agency ANI reported on Sunday quoting police.
Dularchand Yadav was killed on October 30 during firing between rival groups while campaigning in Mokama, where the JD(U) has fielded Anant Singh.
Dularchan's nephew and Jan Suraaj Party's Mokama candidate Piyush Priyadarshi welcomed the big arrest as a “good gesture”, adding that it was a relief for his family.
“Today, he (Anant Singh) was moving around in a convoy of 50 vehicles and even participated in election campaigning. When an FIR was registered against him, he should have been arrested sooner... But better late than never. What is important now is how the police investigate the whole case... It is a relief for his family,” Piyush was quoted as saying by ANI.
Anant Singh is considered a strongman in Mokama and is up against Piyush Priyadarshi and RJD candidate Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.
Dularchand Yadav murder
Gangster-turned-politician Dularchand had been on a campaign trail for his nephew Piyush Priyadarshi in Mokama when he was shot dead inside his vehicle.
There was reportedly a scuffle between rival groups and Priyadarshi’s convoy was following Anant Singh’s vehicle. This is when Dularchand tried to intervene, and was allegedly shot.
Anant Singh had denied role
Dularchand Yadav's murder had shed the spotlight on Anant Singh, dominant in Mokama's political landscape since 2005.
He had, however, denied any involvement in Dularchand's murder and had instead blamed RJD candidate Veena Devi's husband and former MP Suraj Bhan Singh. “Our vehicles were also vandalised. This whole game is of Surajbhan. He had kept Dularchand with him. Dularchand used to stay with him,” Anant Singh had said, as reported by HT.