EC orders transfers of three officers days after Dularchand Yadav's murder in Mokama

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a reshuffle of key officers in Bihar’s Mokama Assembly constituency following the murder of a Jan Suraaj supporter, even as two station house officers (SHOs) were suspended in connection with the case. EC orders transfer of Mokama officials after Jan Suraaj supporter’s murder (File Photo)

According to an ECI order issued on Saturday, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Barh-cum-Returning Officer of 178-Mokama Assembly Constituency, Chandan Kumar, has been replaced by Ashish Kumar, IAS, who is currently Additional Municipal Commissioner, Patna Municipal Corporation.

Similarly, Rakesh Kumar, SDPO Barh-1, and Abhishek Singh, SDPO Barh-2, have been transferred and replaced by Anand Kumar Singh and Ayush Shrivastava, both from the 2022 RR batch.

The poll body has also directed disciplinary proceedings against the three replaced officers.

The action comes after two station house officers (SHOs) — Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan — were suspended earlier in the day in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported, citing the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna.