Bihar assembly election: Jan Suraaj worker shot dead in firing in Patna's Mokama

The victim, identified as Dularchand Yadav, was shot dead in Mokama area of the Bihar capital after a reported firing between two sides while campaigning for elections. The assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, while the results will be declared on November 14.

A Jan Suraaj worker on Thursday was allegedly shot dead inside his vehicle during campaigning trail in Bihar's Patna district, ANI reported.

The assailants behind the attack are yet to be identified.

Speaking on the incident, Sub-divisional police officer, Barh-2 Abhishek Singh, said, “Police received information that the convoys of two parties were crossing each other when one party fired at the other over some issue and also tried to run them over.”

Singh added that an FIR will be registered and further action will be taken. “Proper investigation will be done here and further action will be taken,” he said.