'Called Maha Kumbh useless': BJP's fresh attack at Lalu Yadav over Halloween celebrations

In a post targeting Yadav, the official account of BJP Kisan Morcha (BJPKM) wrote, “Don't forget, people of Bihar, this is the same Lalu Yadav who had called the grand festival of faith and spirituality Maha Kumbh useless and is now celebrating the festival of Halloween. Those who attack faith will not get votes from the people of Bihar.”

Lalu Yadav’s daughter and RJD leader Rohini Acharya shared a few visuals of the celebrations in an X post with the caption, “Happy Halloween to everyone.” The RJD chief could be seen taking pictures with his grandchildren, who were dressed up for Halloween.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav became the target of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after videos of him celebrating the Halloween festival with his grandchildren surfaced on social media on Saturday. The BJP criticised him for his earlier statement calling the Maha Kumbh festival “meaningless” while celebrating the ‘foreign’ festival of Halloween.

Lalu Yadav on Maha Kumbh The former chief minister sparked a huge controversy after he called the grand Maha Kumbh festival “meaningless” in February this year.

He was asked about the massive crowd of people heading to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for the religious gathering when he said, “The Kumbh has no meaning… It is just meaningless.”

The BJP had then launched a scathing attack on Yadav for his remarks. Bihar BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma said it showed the RJD’s mindset towards the Hindu religion. “He is making such comments due to his politics of appeasement. The RJD leaders have always insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The latest statement of Lalu Prasad calling the Maha Kumbh meaningless exposes the party’s mindset towards the Hindu religion,” he said.