Maha Kumbh 2025 ends with 65 crore attendees, stampedes, viral stars like Monalisa | Recap

As the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj concludes today, February 26, with the final holy dip on Mahashivratri, the world’s largest spiritual gathering is leaving behind more than just numbers, some faces like ‘Monalisa' and IIT 'Baba’ amid the overwhelming crowd of over 65 crore that made hit headlines and some tragic moments like stampedes. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began on January 13 and has seen a footfall of 65 crore people, according to UP government.(ANI and PTI)

At the Kumbh fairs, devotees from different Hindu sects, or ‘Akharas’, take part in grand processions to perform the 'Shahi Snan' or royal bath in the sacred rivers at the above-mentioned sites. The spectacle draws millions, not just for the ritual, but also for a chance to see thousands of ascetics, often dressed in saffron, who immerse themselves in the frigid waters.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 Mela in Prayagraj commenced on January 13 and since then over 65 crore people have taken a dip at the Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. The final figure of attendees is expected to be released by the UP government later.

While a record-breaking 65 crore visitors attended the Maha Kumbh, individuals like garland seller ‘Monalisa’ who became an internet sensation for her striking appearance and the stampedes at the mela site and New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) that killed over 45 people made the grand fair a whirlwind of devotion, drama, viral moments and unexpected events.

In this wrap-up, we revisit key moments and unforgettable events that defined the Maha Kumbh Mela.

– Monalisa, IIT Baba | Kumbh's viral faces: Monalisa ‘Moni’ Bhosle, a 16-year-old garland seller from Madhya Pradesh, became an overnight sensation after videos of her, highlighting her striking appearance and eyes, were shared online. Her sudden fame led to crowds chasing her for selfies, sparking both admiration and concern for her safety on social media. While some celebrated her rise, others debated the authenticity of rumours claiming she earned ₹10 crore in 10 days, which she later denied. The girl also bagged a film.

Monalisa, a garland seller from Madhya Pradesh who became an internet sensation after being photographed during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. (PTI)

Abhey Singh, dubbed ‘IIT Baba,’ who claimed to be a former aerospace engineer from IIT Bombay turned spiritual devotee of Lord Shiva, gained massive traction on social media, with his articulate English and engaging interactions with journalists at the Mela standing out, inspiring conversations about the blend of science and spirituality. Posts on X praised his transformation, making him a viral figure of inspiration.

– Stampedes: The Maha Kumbh Mela also saw several tragic incidents like stampedes and minor fires. At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh in the early hours of January 29 as lakhs of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

In another tragic incident, at least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede at the packed New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) on February 15, with railway officials saying that the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a foot over bridge. The stampede happened at a stair near platform number 14 of NDLS. Platforms 8 to 16 normally handle all trains coming from or departing for eastern regions such as Prayagraj, Patna, Kanpur, Lucknow, Howrah etc. and due to Maha Kumbh, all these trains had been carrying a heavy load of passengers.

– Fires: The Maha Kumbh has seen several major fire incidents, none of which led to injuries. The biggest one among them took place on January 19, when a massive fire broke out in the Maha Kumbh Mela area's Sector 19 due to a cylinder blast. While no casualties were reported, the blaze had left over a dozen camps gutted.

Firefighters douse a fire which broke out at a camp during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Feb 7(PTI)

On January 25, two cars caught fire in Sector 2 of the Maha Kumbh fair area. No casualties were reported in this incident as well. Short circuit in one car led to the fire which then spread to the other vehicle parked next to it, according to officials.

– Politics: The Maha Kumbh wasn't spared by politics as opposition parties accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of mismanagement. The January 29 stampede is when the political slugfest peaked as West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government, terming Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh'. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of concealing the stampede toll.

– Water quality: As millions took a dip in the confluence of the holy rivers, concerns were raised about the water quality, with claims of alarming levels of faecal bacteria and total coliform. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) earlier this month informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that various locations in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh were not conforming to the primary water quality for bathing with respect to the level of faecal coliform.

Devotees take a dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of 'Maha Shivaratri' on the last day of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (ani)

However, chief minister Yogi Adityanath dismissed these allegations, stating in the state assembly that the Ganga water at the Sangam was suitable for both "snan and aachman" (bathing and ritual drinking).