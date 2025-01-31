Monalisa, 16-year-old viral girl at Mahakumbh, bags lead role in Hindi film: ‘Mehnat karungi’

Monalisa Bhosle, a 16-year-old from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh who took the internet by storm during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, is once again making headlines. After rising to fame with her striking presence at the Mela, Bhosle has now been cast in a prominent role in the upcoming film The Diary of Manipur. Directed by Sanoj Mishra, known for his previous work on The Diary of West Bengal, the film is expected to draw significant interest. Sanoj Mishra took to Instagram to share the video.(Instagram/@SanojMishra)

Monalisa, who has spent years selling flowers in Maheshwar, Khargone district, is now set to begin shooting for the film in February.

Sanoj Mishra recently met Monalisa and her family to discuss the project. While the exact details of their conversation have not been disclosed, neither Monalisa nor the director have revealed much about their discussions.

Also read: IITian Baba at Mahakumbh: He studied aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay, then turned to spirituality

The director took to Instagram to share a video announcing the movie.

Take a look at the video:

Monalisa , who has spent years selling garlands at Kila Ghat on the serene banks of the Narmada River, experienced a life-changing transformation when a content creator filmed her selling rudraksha garlands during the Mahakumbh. Despite her humble beginnings, Monalisa’s striking features, particularly her captivating eyes, caught the attention of social media users and quickly turned her into a viral sensation. Her image, shared widely across platforms, resonated with countless people, and soon she found herself at the centre of widespread attention. The unexpected surge in popularity has opened doors to opportunities that have shifted the trajectory of her life, marking a remarkable shift from her quiet life at the riverbank to the spotlight of digital fame.

Also read: Indigo CEO’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime experience’ at Mahakumbh: ‘I took the holy dip at 5 am’