Fire breaks out at Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela, 5th since January 19
Feb 17, 2025 04:48 PM IST
The fresh incident was reported from Sector 8 of the Kumbh Mela area in Prayagraj.
A fire broke out in an empty ‘private camp’ in the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, two days after seven tents were gutted due to a blaze in an ‘ashram’ in Sector 19 of the area.
The fresh incident took place in Sector 8 of the Kumbh Mela area in Prayagraj, news agency ANI reported.
While more details regarding the matter are awaited, Chief Fire Officer Pramod Kumar Sharma said it was a ‘minor’ blaze and doused shortly after it broke out.
(Developing story. Check again for details)
