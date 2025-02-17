Menu Explore
Fire breaks out at Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela, 5th since January 19

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 17, 2025 04:48 PM IST

The fresh incident was reported from Sector 8 of the Kumbh Mela area in Prayagraj.

A fire broke out in an empty ‘private camp’ in the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, two days after seven tents were gutted due to a blaze in an ‘ashram’ in Sector 19 of the area.

The fire destroyed an empty tent in the Maha Kumbh area (ANI)
The fresh incident took place in Sector 8 of the Kumbh Mela area in Prayagraj, news agency ANI reported.

While more details regarding the matter are awaited, Chief Fire Officer Pramod Kumar Sharma said it was a ‘minor’ blaze and doused shortly after it broke out.

(Developing story. Check again for details)

