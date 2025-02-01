Maha Kumbh sensation Monalisa ahead of Bollywood debut: Main sochti thi kab heroine banungi

Monalisa, the girl who became an internet sensation after her pics from the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela went viral, says that she always had “Bollywood dreams”. Having signed Sanoj Mishra’s The Diary of Manipur opposite actor Rajkummar Rao’s brother Amit Rao, she is still reeling from the widespread attention and love. Maha Kumbh viral girl Monalisa has signed Sanoj Mishra's film The Diary of Manipur opposite Rajkummar Rao’s brother Amit Rao(Photo X)

Speaking to HT City, the 16-year-old says, “Sach bole to mere dimag mein tha ki main kab heroine banungi? Mujhe hamesha se bahut shauk raha hai acting ka, dance ka.”

Ask the Indore-based girl who her favourite actors are, and she innocently responds, “Mujhe to maa-baap hi pasand hai!” before adding, “Mujhe Sonakshi Sinha pasand hai aur hero mein Salman Khan! Unhone Dabangg 3 (2019) nikali thi humare Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh) mein.”

Monalisa with filmmaker Sanoj Mishra

Though this attention has helped her land her first movie role, the fame came with some trouble for Monalisa.

Recalling how people would flock to click selfies and make Reels with her, she says, “Bahut saare logon ne pareshaan kiya. Mere ko tha ki kya main koi heroine hoon? Sab jhoot bol rahe hain. Kisi ne kuch diya. Agar car mili hoti to car mein ghoom rahi hoti. Kisi ne meri (Instagram) ID bhi hack kar li. Kaha ki usko grow karengey aur mera password le gaye. Ab ussey koi aur chala raha hai. Bahut sari ID ban gayi mere naam ki, sab galat hain.”

She adds, “Wahan se aakar logon se chup-chupa kar reh rahe they. Aur kismat ke baat dekhiye Sanoj sir mujhe dhoondete hue mere ghar tak aa gaye. Ab main acting karne aur seekhne ke liye taiyaar hoon.”

As she embarks on this new chapter in her life, Monalisa shares, “Padhai-likhai nahin ki, bas sign kar lete hain. Sir (Sanoj) ki film sign kar li hai... Mala-rudraksh wahin (Maha Kumbh) chorh kar aa gayi main, bahut nuksaan ho gaya humara.” She has two brothers and a younger sister.