‘Bengal elections will be Mrityu Kumbh for you’: Hindu monk's warning for Mamata Banerjee over Kumbh remark

In a sharp political retort, the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti chief on Tuesday issued a stern warning to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her controversial 'mrityu kumbh' remark on the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was speaking during the Budget Session of state Legislative Assembly when she made the 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark.(ANI)

Mamata Banerjee, while speaking in the West Bengal Assembly, had referred to the sacred Hindu event as a “Mrityu Kumbh."

Mamata Banerjee's remark snowballed into a massive row sparking significant backlash, especially from the BJP and religious groups.

Condemning Mamata Banerjee's remark on Maha Kumbh, Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti chief Swami Jitendranand Saraswati warned her that the upcoming West Bengal elections will prove to be a 'Mrityu Kumbh' for her political ambitions.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh: Prayagraj river water fails bathing quality standards, CPCB finds high faecal coliform levels

"The way Hindus of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and I should say Eastern India has been coming here for the 'Amrit snan', it is natural for you to be restless. I feel that the upcoming assembly elections of West Bengal will prove to be a 'Mrityu Kumbh' for your political career," Swami Jitendranand Saraswati was quoted as saying by ANI.

What did Mamata Banerjee say about Maha Kumbh mela

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the central government and BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged mismanagement at Maha Kumbh Mela, underway in UP's Prayagraj.

"I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning. How many people have been recovered? For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps [tents] for as high as ₹1 lakh. For the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh," Mamata said.

"Stampede situation is common in a 'mela' but it is important to make arrangements. What planning did you make?" she added attacking the CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: New advisory issued for devotees visiting Prayagraj

Banerjee’s comments were made in the context of the recent stampede that took place in Prayagraj during the amrit snan on the occasion of Mauni-Amavasya.

The timing of Mamata's remarks could not be more significant, as West Bengal is due for assembly elections next year, especially when the state has been witnessing a growing polarisation between Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and the BJP.

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee over ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ remark

BJP MLAs in West Bengal protested against the TMC supremo calling her an “anti-Hindu chief minister” over her “Mrityu Kumbh” remark about the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

The BJP, led by Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, condemned Banerjee’s comments, saying such an insult to the event would not be tolerated.

The BJP legislators branded Banerjee as a “Hindu virodhi mukhyamantri” (anti-Hindu chief minister) and said that the alleged insult to the Maha Kumbh would not be tolerated by the people of India.