BJP hits back at CM Mamata Banerjee over ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ remark, calls her ‘anti-Hindu’

BJP MLAs in West Bengal protested against Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, calling her an “anti-Hindu chief minister” over her “Mrityu Kumbh” remark about the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. West Bengal BJP MLAs protest against Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on Maha Kumbh Mela (Screengrab)

Speaking in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Banerjee accused the Uttar Pradesh government of mismanagement at the event in Prayagraj.

She claimed that while VIPs were given special treatment, the poor had no proper arrangements, referring to the gathering as a “Mrityu Kumbh.”

The BJP, led by Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, condemned Banerjee’s comments, saying such an insult to the event would not be tolerated.

“Maha Kumbh has turned into ‘Mrityu Kumbh’. I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning…For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps for as high as ₹1 lakh. For the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh...Stampede situation is common in a ‘mela’ but it is important to make arrangements. What planning did you make?” said Mamata Banerjee, while attacking the chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Following her speech, BJP MLAs raised slogans against Mamata Banerjee while wearing saffron turbans.

The BJP legislators branded Banerjee as a “Hindu virodhi mukhyamantri” (anti-Hindu chief minister) and said that the alleged insult to the Maha Kumbh would not be tolerated by the people of India.

Banerjee also challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prove allegations linking her to Bangladeshi fundamentalists, saying that she would resign if the party could substantiate the claims.

She also added that she would raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his MLAs accusing her of being “hand in glove with Bangladeshi fundamentalists.”

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya accused Mamata Banerjee of showing disdain for Hinduism by calling the Maha Kumbh “Mrityu Kumbh.” He claimed she was influenced by Firhad Hakim, a known proponent of Dawat-e-Islam.

“Mamata Banerjee, under the influence of Firhad Hakim, a known proponent of Dawat-e-Islam, has once again revealed her deep-seated contempt for Bharat’s cultural and religious traditions. By calling the sacred Maha Kumbh Mrityu Kumbh (Death Kumbh), she has launched a deliberate attack on one of Hinduism’s most revered pilgrimages, attended by millions for centuries,” Malviya wrote on X.

“Mamata Banerjee never misses an opportunity to appease her vote bank, yet when it comes to Hindu festivals and traditions, her attitude shifts to disdain and hostility. The same leader who goes out of her way to facilitate Eid gatherings, fund madrasas, and permit unrestricted religious processions for extremists suddenly becomes concerned about public health and safety when it involves Hindu religious events. She had not too long ago attacked monks of Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Ramakrishna Mission and ISKCON,” he added.