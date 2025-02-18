Maha Kumbh has turned into ‘Mrityu Kumbh': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking in West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday, slammed the central government and BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of over alleged mismanagement at Maha Kumbh Mela, underway in UP's Prayagraj. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee made the remarks while speaking at state assembly on Tuesday.(ANI)

“Maha Kumbh has turned into ‘Mrityu Kumbh'” said Mamata Banerjee in Bengal assembly on Tuesday.

"I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning...How many people have been recovered?...For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps [tents] for as high as ₹1 lakh. For the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh...Stampede situation is common in a 'mela' but it is important to make arrangements. What planning did you make?" said Mamata Banerjee, attacking the CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prove allegations of her having connection with Bangladeshi fundamentalists, adding that she would resign if the party is able to establish so.

Mamata Banerjee said she will complain to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about “his MLAs” accusing her of “being hand in glove with Bangladeshi fundamentalists”.

BJP using religion to serve its political interests, alleged CM Mamata Banerjee while speaking in Bengal assembly, adding that “freedom of speech doesn't allow BJP MLAs to spread hatred and divide people”.

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, on Saturday alleged that anti-national activities are high in some areas of the state and blamed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for them.

"There are some areas in Bengal where anti-national activities are high," news agency ANI quoted Adhikari telling reporters.

"In the last 2-3 months, many Bangladeshis, Rohingyas and extremists have been arrested by Assam Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police. There are 50-55 assembly constituencies and 30-35 police stations where the demography has changed... Mamata Banerjee is directly responsible for this. She has failed as a police minister (Home Minister) in Bengal," he added.

The BJP leaders in the State have been targeting Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of giving permission to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingya migrants to settle in the State.

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raised this allegation during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign in the state.

BJP legislators led by Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday staged a sit-in on the premises of the West Bengal Assembly in protest against what they alleged is appeasement politics by the Mamata Banerjee government.

Shouting slogans like 'Murti bhangar sarkar aar nei darkar' (We don't want a government that cannot stop vandalism of Puja pandals), around 30 BJP legislators squatted on the stairs leading to the main entrance of the Assembly hall.