Maha Kumbh 2025: New advisory issued for devotees visiting Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh authorities have issued new bathing and transportation regulations in response to the growing number of devotees attending the current Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj reported by news agency ANI. In response to the increasing number of devotees attending the current Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, new bathing and transportation rules were imposed.(PTI)

The latest instructions said that devotees coming from various locations will have specific spaces for bathing:

The Sangam and the surrounding ghats are places for pilgrims travelling from the Parade Mela region to cool down.

The Jhunsi bathing ghats will be used by those coming from the Jhunsi fair region.

In the Arali area, devotees from the Arali side will have their own ghats.

A "No Vehicle" zone has been established across the Maha Kumbh region to control the high volume of foot traffic. All other guests must park in designated areas, and only cars approved by Mela Police are permitted. Emergency medical services, food delivery trucks, and logistics vehicles are an exception reported by Mid-Day.

Authorities have asked devotees to follow the laws thoroughly to promote easy transit and guarantee a safe pilgrimage experience.

Northern Railways offers to run special trains

The Northern Railways said it will offer special Vande Bharat trains for devotees on February 15, 16, and 17.

The railways will operate Vande Bharat Special train No. 02252/02251 between New Delhi and Varanasi (via Prayagraj) on February 15, 16, and 17 for the convenience of pilgrims planning to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Vande Bharat Special Train 02252 is scheduled to leave New Delhi at 5:30 and arrive in Varanasi at 14:20, via Prayagraj at 12:00.

Vande Bharat Special train number 02251 will leave Varanasi at 15.15 hours (Prayagraj at 17.20 hours) in the opposite direction and arrive in New Delhi at 23.50 hours that same day.

"To provide special facilities to the people going to the Maha Kumbh on weekends to take a holy dip, Indian Railways is running a special Vande Bharat train. This train will run on 15th, 16th and 17th February...This Vande Bharat special train will leave from New Delhi station at 5.30 am and will reach Varanasi at 2.20 pm via Prayagraj. After this, this train will leave Varanasi station at 3.15 pm and will reach New Delhi at 11.50 pm," said Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

The Maha Kumbh is now the first event in the world to have over 500 million direct participants, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Maha Kumbh is the biggest religious event in the world, with a population that surpasses that of numerous major nations, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil, Russia, and the United States.

Paush Purnima saw 17 million devotees dip, followed by Makar Sankranti with 35 million, Mauni Amavasya with 76.4 million, Basant Panchami with 25.7 million, and Magh Purnima with 14 million, according to the local government. More than 7.9 million devotees have swum in the Triveni Sangam as of Friday at 4:00 PM.