10 killed after car carrying Maha Kumbh devotees collides with bus on Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway

At least 10 people were killed and 19 others injured when a car carrying Maha Kumbh devotees from Chhattisgarh collided with a bus on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway in Uttar Pradesh around Friday midnight. The accident is suspected to have occurred on Friday night when the Bolero's driver dozed off and lost control of the vehicle.(HT Photo)

DCP Yamunanagar Vivek Chandra Yadav said the bodies had been sent to Swaroop Rani Nehru Medical Hospital for post-mortem, and further procedures were underway.

The crash took place around 2am on the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway near the Meja police station in Prayagraj when a Bolero car collided with a bus.

The deceased devotees were travelling from Chhattisgarh's Korba to take a holy dip at the Sangam during the Kumbh. The bus involved in the accident was reportedly carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh.

The accident is suspected to have occurred when the Bolero's driver dozed off and lost control of the vehicle.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and instructed officials to reach the site and expedite relief efforts. He also directed authorities to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

7 Maha Kumbh devotees killed in MP's Jabalpur

On Tuesday, seven people returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj lost their lives when their mini-bus collided with a truck near Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, an official confirmed.

The pilgrims were reportedly travelling back to Andhra Pradesh when the accident occurred around 8.30 am.

According to district collector Deepak Kumar Saxena, the crash took place approximately 65 km from Jabalpur's district headquarters when a truck, driving on the wrong side of the highway, rammed into the mini-bus.

Eyewitnesses at the scene stated that the truck was moving in the wrong direction, causing a fatal collision that instantly claimed the lives of seven passengers, while several others remained trapped in the wreckage.

In a separate incident the same day, a collision between a truck and an auto claimed the lives of three people. The victims were also returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela when the crash occurred in the early hours of Tuesday near the Muthani area under the Mohania police station in Bihar’s Kaimur district.

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar in Prayagraj)